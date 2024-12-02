Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Signal Battalion celebrates Soldier

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2021

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Japanese local nationals gather to bid farewell to Staff Sgt. Jessica Kelley, 78th Signal Battalion, at Torii Beach, Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 03, 2021. Capt. Scott Heimann, 78th Signal Battalion, applauded Kelley’s diligence and wished her well on her new career.

