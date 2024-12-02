Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60S Fly By

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Milligan 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, performs a fly-by of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 4, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)- 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945592
    VIRIN: 241204-N-XO158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110715220
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    flight operations
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    HSC-28
    MH-60S helicopter
    WSPARG-24THMEU

