MH-60S Fly By

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, performs a fly-by of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 4, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)- 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)