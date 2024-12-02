MH-60S Fly By

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, performs a fly-by of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 4, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)- 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)
|12.04.2024
|12.04.2024 18:42
|B-Roll
|945592
|241204-N-XO158-1001
|DOD_110715220
|00:00:07
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
