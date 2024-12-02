ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) depart the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) via MV-22 tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the "Blue Knights" of Marine Medium Titlrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945590
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-JY783-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110715202
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Depart USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.