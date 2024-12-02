24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Depart USS Wasp (LHD 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) depart the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) via MV-22 tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the "Blue Knights" of Marine Medium Titlrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)