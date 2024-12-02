Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP and Partners Seize More than $18 million in Fake Gibson Guitars

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers and Import Specialists assigned to the Los Angeles Long Beach Seaport worked with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Investigators, and Gibson, Inc. in the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record. The seizure of more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars could have equaled $18,742,820 (USD).

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 16:18
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Counterfeit
    Office of Field Operations
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Gibson Guitars
    Intellectual Property Rights Violation

