CBP and Partners Seize More than $18 million in Fake Gibson Guitars

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers and Import Specialists assigned to the Los Angeles Long Beach Seaport worked with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Investigators, and Gibson, Inc. in the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record. The seizure of more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars could have equaled $18,742,820 (USD).