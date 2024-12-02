DLA Aviation Angel Tree in Richmond - 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, collect donated gifts from Defense Department employees on center Dec. 4, 2024. As part of the installation's long-standing annual Angel Tree program, the gifts were picked up the same day by school officials from four local area schools for distribution to 61 students identified as "in need." The partner schools are the Bellwood, Bensley and G.H. Reid elementary schools in Richmond and Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County. B-roll video includes an interview with DLA Richmond Fire Chief Kenneth Cato.