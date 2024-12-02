Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Aviation Angel Tree in Richmond - 2024

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Stephen Baker 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Volunteers with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, collect donated gifts from Defense Department employees on center Dec. 4, 2024. As part of the installation's long-standing annual Angel Tree program, the gifts were picked up the same day by school officials from four local area schools for distribution to 61 students identified as "in need." The partner schools are the Bellwood, Bensley and G.H. Reid elementary schools in Richmond and Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County. B-roll video includes an interview with DLA Richmond Fire Chief Kenneth Cato.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 15:45
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US

