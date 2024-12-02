Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Fall 2024 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, stilling basin drain channel, and bypass transport channel, along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, Sept. 18, 2024 and November 18, 2024. (No audio)



00:00 - Looking west from Sacramento River towards project site

00:22 - New weir and vehicle bridge foundation work

02:21 - Fish passage structure

03:14 - Stilling basin drain channel

06:05 - Bypass transport channel

10:46 - Pan across project site from Sacramento River and existing weir to new weir and vehicle bridge



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young, Steven Pinney and Grant Okubo, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)