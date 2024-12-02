Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Fall 2024 (B-roll)

Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, stilling basin drain channel, and bypass transport channel, along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, Sept. 18, 2024 and November 18, 2024. (No audio)
00:00 - Looking west from Sacramento River towards project site
00:22 - New weir and vehicle bridge foundation work
02:21 - Fish passage structure
03:14 - Stilling basin drain channel
06:05 - Bypass transport channel
10:46 - Pan across project site from Sacramento River and existing weir to new weir and vehicle bridge
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young, Steven Pinney and Grant Okubo, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
