video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade rucked carrying donated toys in DIVARTY’s annual toy ruck, Dec. 4, 2024, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event strengthens the sense of community and camaraderie within Fort Carson while giving back to the local community for the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)