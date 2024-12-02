Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade rucked carrying donated toys in DIVARTY’s annual toy ruck, Dec. 4, 2024, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event strengthens the sense of community and camaraderie within Fort Carson while giving back to the local community for the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|12.04.2024
|12.04.2024 15:19
|B-Roll
|945569
|241204-A-LV856-1001
|DOD_110714894
|00:04:50
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|1
|1
