    FUSRAP Signs - B-Roll

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    B-Roll of FUSRAP signs being installed on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program.

