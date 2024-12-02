B-Roll of FUSRAP signs being installed on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945556
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-GX971-8561
|Filename:
|DOD_110714806
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FUSRAP Signs - B-Roll, by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
