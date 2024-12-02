Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard CERFP Trains to Enhance Disaster Response Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This is an informational social media video that describes the mission of the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP). The CERFP is a joint, self-sustained unit composed of Louisiana Army and Air National Guard members. This specialized team is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones and provide casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination and emergency medical services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945549
    VIRIN: 241204-Z-PJ019-2000
    Filename: DOD_110714614
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard CERFP Trains to Enhance Disaster Response Readiness, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    disaster response
    National Guard
    CERF-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download