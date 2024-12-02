La. National Guard CERFP Trains to Enhance Disaster Response Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is an informational social media video that describes the mission of the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP). The CERFP is a joint, self-sustained unit composed of Louisiana Army and Air National Guard members. This specialized team is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones and provide casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination and emergency medical services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)