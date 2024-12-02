Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Tamika Wilcox - Georgia Bulldogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox gives a shout out the the Georgia Bulldogs, Dec. 4, 2024 at Fort Moore, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945540
    VIRIN: 241204-A-UW671-3259
    Filename: DOD_110714518
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Tamika Wilcox - Georgia Bulldogs, by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Georgia
    Bulldogs
    NCAAFootball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download