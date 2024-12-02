Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Airlift Wing 2024 Year in Review

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Master Sgt. Devin Doskey, Jacqueline Fogerty, Senior Airman Jackson Haddon, Linnette Haman, Airman Caleb McDonald, Airman Carter Roerick and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott

    120th Airlift Wing

    This video highlights some of the many accomplishments made by Air National Guardsmen in the 120th Airlift Wing and 219th Red Horse Squadron, Montana Air National Guard throughout calendar year 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945537
    VIRIN: 241204-F-GT067-1001
    Filename: DOD_110714468
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Airlift Wing 2024 Year in Review, by MSgt Joe Davis, MSgt Devin Doskey, Jacqueline Fogerty, SrA Jackson Haddon, Linnette Haman, Amn Caleb McDonald, Amn Carter Roerick and TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

