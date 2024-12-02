This video highlights some of the many accomplishments made by Air National Guardsmen in the 120th Airlift Wing and 219th Red Horse Squadron, Montana Air National Guard throughout calendar year 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945537
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-GT067-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714468
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 120th Airlift Wing 2024 Year in Review, by MSgt Joe Davis, MSgt Devin Doskey, Jacqueline Fogerty, SrA Jackson Haddon, Linnette Haman, Amn Caleb McDonald, Amn Carter Roerick and TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.