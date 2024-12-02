WAA Day 2023 – Important Information for Visitors and Volunteers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 is fast approaching! We look forward to welcoming you to our annual tradition. Watch to learn about important access information for volunteers, ADA accessibility, and DoD ID card holders.



For more information, please visit: https://arlingtoncemetery.mil/waa



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)