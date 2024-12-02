video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2024) B-roll package of events during the 85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival. Includes U.S. Navy personnel from commands throughout Japan, including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), forward-deployed to Yokosuka. Sailors interact with Japanese locals, particpate in ceremonies and parades, and lay wreaths as part of the festivities. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by David Flewellyn/released)