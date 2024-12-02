HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work to clear snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked tirelessly to ensure vehicles and equipment were functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)