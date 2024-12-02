Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work to clear snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked tirelessly to ensure vehicles and equipment were functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945480
    VIRIN: 241203-A-HA106-7222
    Filename: DOD_110713092
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division, Snow removal , Lake effect

