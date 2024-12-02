Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work to clear snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked tirelessly to ensure vehicles and equipment were functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945480
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-HA106-7222
|Filename:
|DOD_110713092
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.