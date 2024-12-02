Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Tribute to the 6888th Battalion at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On Nov. 20, 2024, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian came to Arlington National Cemetery as part of a USO visit to honor the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion,
    known as the "Six Triple Eight." This historic, all-Black, all-female unit of the Women's Army Corps served overseas
    during World War II, ensuring U.S. service members received long-delayed mail. The visit included a solemn tribute to Maj. Blanche Scott and Master Sgt. Allie Harshaw,
    unit members from the 6888th Central Postal Battalion buried at ANC and a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    Discover more about their stories and the impact of their contributions to our nation's history through our educational program at: education.arlingtoncemetery.mil

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Tomb of the Unknown
    wreath ceremony
    Tyler Perry
    6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion
    6888

