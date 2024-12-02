On Nov. 20, 2024, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian came to Arlington National Cemetery as part of a USO visit to honor the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion,
known as the "Six Triple Eight." This historic, all-Black, all-female unit of the Women's Army Corps served overseas
during World War II, ensuring U.S. service members received long-delayed mail. The visit included a solemn tribute to Maj. Blanche Scott and Master Sgt. Allie Harshaw,
unit members from the 6888th Central Postal Battalion buried at ANC and a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Discover more about their stories and the impact of their contributions to our nation's history through our educational program at: education.arlingtoncemetery.mil
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945479
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-YL265-2833
|Filename:
|DOD_110713081
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USO Tribute to the 6888th Battalion at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
