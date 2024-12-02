USO Tribute to the 6888th Battalion at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Nov. 20, 2024, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian came to Arlington National Cemetery as part of a USO visit to honor the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion,

known as the "Six Triple Eight." This historic, all-Black, all-female unit of the Women's Army Corps served overseas

during World War II, ensuring U.S. service members received long-delayed mail. The visit included a solemn tribute to Maj. Blanche Scott and Master Sgt. Allie Harshaw,

unit members from the 6888th Central Postal Battalion buried at ANC and a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Discover more about their stories and the impact of their contributions to our nation's history through our educational program at: education.arlingtoncemetery.mil



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)