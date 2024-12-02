Delta Company EGA Ceremony

New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 23, 2024. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
