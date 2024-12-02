Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jimmy Chon (Broll-Aroll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jimmy Chon, a native of Fullerton, California, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Chon is the officer in charge of vetting and credentialing service members to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)