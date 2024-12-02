Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fullerton native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Marines Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jimmy Chon, a native of Fullerton, California, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Chon is the officer in charge of vetting and credentialing service members to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945471
    VIRIN: 241203-A-TX409-5996
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110713001
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, US

