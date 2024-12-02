In this update, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum closes out the year with messages about remembrance, safety, and celebration across the Fort McCoy community.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945464
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-CV950-8289
|Filename:
|DOD_110712916
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Deputy Commander December Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
