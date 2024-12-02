Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad: Garrison Deputy Commander December Update

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this update, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum closes out the year with messages about remembrance, safety, and celebration across the Fort McCoy community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945464
    VIRIN: 241203-A-CV950-8289
    Filename: DOD_110712916
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Deputy Commander December Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

