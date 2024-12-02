Sunset time lapse, JBSA-Randolph Chapel One

The sun sets over Chapel One, Dec 3, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Completed in 1934, Chapel One reflects Spanish colonial architecture, inspired by San Antonio’s Missions Concepción and San José. This historic chapel has served the spiritual needs of Airmen for nearly a century, featuring six stained-glass windows dedicated to military heroes and a replica of Mission San José’s renowned rose window. Its timeless design and rich history continue to embody the heritage and traditions of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jonathan Mallard)
