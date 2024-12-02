Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset time lapse, JBSA-Randolph Building 100

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A timelapse captures the sun rising near the Administration Building, Building 100, on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Dec. 3, 2024, highlighting the tranquil beauty of this historic landmark at dawn. Built in 1931, the Administration Building, popularly known as the “Taj,” stands as a centerpiece of JBSA-Randolph's historic district. This architectural marvel houses a 500,000-gallon water tower and features a 148-foot-high observation deck. Recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Taj symbolizes Randolph’s legacy as the "Showplace of the Air Force" and its storied role in Air Education and Training Command history. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945446
    VIRIN: 241203-F-YD772-1078
    Filename: DOD_110712590
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sunset time lapse, JBSA-Randolph Building 100, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Timelapse
    JBSA
    JBSA-Randolph
    timelapse video
    502CES
    502CEG

