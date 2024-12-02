U.S. Marines conduct a recovery mission using Finnish G-Class landing crafts during a coxswain’s course leading up to exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 13, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945390
|VIRIN:
|241113-M-VM946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712276
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coxswains Course Maintenance and Recovery , by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.