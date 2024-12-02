Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1 b-roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-52s assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron are escorted by Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets and Swedish Air Force Saab JAS 39 Gripens over Europe during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 25, 2024. During the mission, U.S. and NATO Allies conducted intercept and dynamic targeting training to improve interoperability across the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 04:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945385
    VIRIN: 241125-F-MJ351-9001
    Filename: DOD_110712169
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

