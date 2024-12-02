B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52s assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron are escorted by Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets and Swedish Air Force Saab JAS 39 Gripens over Europe during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 25, 2024. During the mission, U.S. and NATO Allies conducted intercept and dynamic targeting training to improve interoperability across the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)