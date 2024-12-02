Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st SFS and KATUSA partner in town patrol

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Security Forces Squadron Town Patrol patrols the Songtan Entertainment District near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. Town Patrol partners with KATUSA members to provide safety and security to military members, families and patrons around the SED while strengthening partnerships with local police. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 02:55
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    This work, 51st SFS and KATUSA partner in town patrol, by SSgt Christopher Tam

    Town Patrol
    51st SFS
    FightTonight
    OsanAB
    51stFW

