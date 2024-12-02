The 51st Security Forces Squadron Town Patrol patrols the Songtan Entertainment District near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. Town Patrol partners with KATUSA members to provide safety and security to military members, families and patrons around the SED while strengthening partnerships with local police. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 02:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945384
|VIRIN:
|241123-F-OS776-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712132
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st SFS and KATUSA partner in town patrol, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.