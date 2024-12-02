51st SFS and KATUSA partner in town patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 51st Security Forces Squadron Town Patrol patrols the Songtan Entertainment District near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. Town Patrol partners with KATUSA members to provide safety and security to military members, families and patrons around the SED while strengthening partnerships with local police. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)