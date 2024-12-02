Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, taxi and take off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. 480th F-16s were recently deployed to support the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and partner interests, bolster regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945383
    VIRIN: 241104-F-RR422-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712105
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    52nd Fighter Wing
    deployments
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    cargo operations

