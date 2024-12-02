Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, taxi and take off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. 480th F-16s were recently deployed to support the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and partner interests, bolster regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)