F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, taxi and take off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. 480th F-16s were recently deployed to support the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and partner interests, bolster regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945383
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-RR422-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712105
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.