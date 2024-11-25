Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AV-8B Harriers Take Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2024) AV-8B Harrier jets assigned to the "Blue Nights" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), take off from the flight deck the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 1, 2024. Wasp is transiting the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945357
    VIRIN: 241201-N-JY783-1001
    Filename: DOD_110711776
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AV-8B Harriers Take Off, by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    AV-8B Harrier
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    WSPARG-24THMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download