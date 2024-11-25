AV-8B Harriers Take Off

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2024) AV-8B Harrier jets assigned to the "Blue Nights" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), take off from the flight deck the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 1, 2024. Wasp is transiting the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945357
|VIRIN:
|241201-N-JY783-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110711776
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
