The Static Line of Fate Connects Two Paratroopers

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tedder Bridges, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, shares a unique connection with his grandfather, Pierce Christie, a former member of the 188th Glider Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division. Their shared bond within the 11th Airborne Division spans generations, showcasing the deep legacy of service and sacrifice.



Currently serving as a Jumpmaster in Alaska, Sgt. 1st Class Bridges plays a crucial role in assisting paratroopers during airborne operations, ensuring the success of training and missions in the challenging terrain of Alaska.



His grandfather, Pierce Christie, offers a rich perspective from his time as a junior paratrooper, having trained at Airborne School, graduated, and deployed to jump into Luzon, where he was ready to fight alongside his brothers in arms.



In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Bridges and his grandfather reflect on their shared experiences and the significance of being part of something greater than themselves—the proud legacy of the 11th Airborne Division. The bond between these two soldiers highlights the enduring spirit of the division and the commitment to service, carrying the torch for future generations of paratroopers.