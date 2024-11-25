Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Static Line of Fate Connects Two Paratroopers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tedder Bridges, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, shares a unique connection with his grandfather, Pierce Christie, a former member of the 188th Glider Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division. Their shared bond within the 11th Airborne Division spans generations, showcasing the deep legacy of service and sacrifice.

    Currently serving as a Jumpmaster in Alaska, Sgt. 1st Class Bridges plays a crucial role in assisting paratroopers during airborne operations, ensuring the success of training and missions in the challenging terrain of Alaska.

    His grandfather, Pierce Christie, offers a rich perspective from his time as a junior paratrooper, having trained at Airborne School, graduated, and deployed to jump into Luzon, where he was ready to fight alongside his brothers in arms.

    In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Bridges and his grandfather reflect on their shared experiences and the significance of being part of something greater than themselves—the proud legacy of the 11th Airborne Division. The bond between these two soldiers highlights the enduring spirit of the division and the commitment to service, carrying the torch for future generations of paratroopers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945352
    VIRIN: 241118-A-ED188-8850
    Filename: DOD_110711675
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Static Line of Fate Connects Two Paratroopers, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    legacy
    paratrooper
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download