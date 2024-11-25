31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts unit level training

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receive classes during unit level training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2024. Marines conduct ground guide and loading procedures, crew-served weapon mounting and dismounting, tow and down vehicle procedures, and tactical combat casualty care techniques. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
