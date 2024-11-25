Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts unit level training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receive classes during unit level training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2024. Marines conduct ground guide and loading procedures, crew-served weapon mounting and dismounting, tow and down vehicle procedures, and tactical combat casualty care techniques. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945291
    VIRIN: 241126-M-MI274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110710501
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts unit level training, by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Machine Gun
    MTVR
    CASEVAC
    Crew-Served Weapons
    INDOPACIFIC
    CSW

