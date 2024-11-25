U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wild Card” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Wet Gap Crossing (WGX) exercise during Tumak 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Nov. 28, 2024. A WGX is a tactical operation that constructs Improved Ribbon Bridges to maneuver troops and equipment across various water obstacles. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)
