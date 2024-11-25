U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wild Card” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, move their M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles into position in preparation of Tumak 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Nov. 27, 2024. Tumak 24 is a multinational Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise and Wet Gap Crossing to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945283
|VIRIN:
|241127-Z-SG623-5888
|Filename:
|DOD_110710119
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland, by SGT Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.