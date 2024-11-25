Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight - Cpl. Denise Batiste

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Video by Capt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Denise Batiste, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. Human resource specialists supervise and perform personnel and administrative functions in support of the unit; and advise the commander, the staff, and unit Soldiers on human resource matters. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 01:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Colorado Army National Guard
    Army
    Human Resources Specialist
    Soldier Spotlight
    PeopleFirst

