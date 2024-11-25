U.S. Army Cpl. Denise Batiste, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. Human resource specialists supervise and perform personnel and administrative functions in support of the unit; and advise the commander, the staff, and unit Soldiers on human resource matters. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 01:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945276
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-XY044-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110709525
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight - Cpl. Denise Batiste, by CPT Bailey Miclette and SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.