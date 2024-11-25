Soldier Spotlight - Cpl. Denise Batiste

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cpl. Denise Batiste, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. Human resource specialists supervise and perform personnel and administrative functions in support of the unit; and advise the commander, the staff, and unit Soldiers on human resource matters. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)