USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Thanksgiving

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare food and decorations, and eat with their families and shipmates in the aft galley during a Thanksgiving Day meal, Nov. 28, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)
