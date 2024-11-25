Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Video by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare food and decorations, and eat with their families and shipmates in the aft galley during a Thanksgiving Day meal, Nov. 28, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945249
    VIRIN: 241128-N-GC805-1001
    Filename: DOD_110709020
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Thanksgiving, by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    B-Roll
    GC805
    U.S. Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download