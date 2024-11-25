Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilmington District commander provides Hurricane Helene response update in western North Carolina

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander, provides and update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina Nov. 28.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 09:54
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

