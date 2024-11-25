LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers and Import Specialists assigned to the LA/Long Beach Seaport, in conjunction with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Investigators, and Gibson representatives, announced the seizure of over 3,000 counterfeit guitars with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), had they been genuine, of $18,742,820 (USD).
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945220
|VIRIN:
|241126-H-VJ018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110708109
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, CBP, Partners Seize More than $18 million in Fake Guitars in Largest Counterfeit Musical Instrument Seizure on Record, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.