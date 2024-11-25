Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP, Partners Seize More than $18 million in Fake Gibson Guitars in Largest Counterfeit Musical Instrument Seizure on Record

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers and Import Specialists assigned to the LA/Long Beach Seaport, in conjunction with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Investigators, and Gibson representatives, announced the seizure of over 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), had they been genuine, of $18,742,820 (USD).

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945220
    VIRIN: 241126-H-VJ018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110708109
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Counterfeit
    CBP
    Gibson Guitars
    Intellectual Property Rights Violation

