9th LRS IPE/Mobility Equipment Shop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Individual Protective Equipment/Mobility Gear Issue shop on Beale Air Force Base issues all gear needed by Airmen of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, 940th Air Refueling Wing and the 195th Wing for deployment and training. Go behind the scenes to see how deployment kits are prepared and gear is issued to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)