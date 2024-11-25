Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th LRS IPE/Mobility Equipment Shop

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Individual Protective Equipment/Mobility Gear Issue shop on Beale Air Force Base issues all gear needed by Airmen of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, 940th Air Refueling Wing and the 195th Wing for deployment and training. Go behind the scenes to see how deployment kits are prepared and gear is issued to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Beale Air Force Base
    individual protective equipment
    195th Wing
    940th Air Refueling Wing
    9th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Mobility gear

