    Gen. Nordhaus and Senior Enlisted Advisor Raines 2024 Thanksgiving message

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, share a Thanksgiving message, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945208
    VIRIN: 241126-Z-VX744-2001
    Filename: DOD_110707958
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Thanksgiving
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    CNGB
    Steven Nordhaus
    John Raines

