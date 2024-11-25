video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bradey Stover, the lead Expeditionary Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Services instructor with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point, teaches classes that provide Marines, other service members and civilians with the necessary instruction to receive their National Registry Certification at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2024. All Aircraft Rescue Firefighters must have at least one emergency medical responder certification, which needs to be renewed every two years. Stover facilitates the appropriate training necessary to keep our emergency responders’ skills sharp in case of any emergencies that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky)