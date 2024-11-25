U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bradey Stover, the lead Expeditionary Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Services instructor with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point, teaches classes that provide Marines, other service members and civilians with the necessary instruction to receive their National Registry Certification at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2024. All Aircraft Rescue Firefighters must have at least one emergency medical responder certification, which needs to be renewed every two years. Stover facilitates the appropriate training necessary to keep our emergency responders’ skills sharp in case of any emergencies that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945207
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-SO588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110707944
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Medical Services Instructor, by LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
