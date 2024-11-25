Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Medical Services Instructor

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bradey Stover, the lead Expeditionary Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Services instructor with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point, teaches classes that provide Marines, other service members and civilians with the necessary instruction to receive their National Registry Certification at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2024. All Aircraft Rescue Firefighters must have at least one emergency medical responder certification, which needs to be renewed every two years. Stover facilitates the appropriate training necessary to keep our emergency responders’ skills sharp in case of any emergencies that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945207
    VIRIN: 241122-M-SO588-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707944
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Medical Services Instructor, by LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Cherry Point
    ARFF
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting
    National Registry Certification Course

