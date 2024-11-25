Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCG assumes responsibility of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dacotah Lane 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Brig. Gen. Michael Liesmann assumed responsibility as the deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945189
    VIRIN: 241119-A-CR195-1102
    Filename: DOD_110707734
    Length: 00:15:25
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Fort Huachuca
    USAICoE
    ICoE

