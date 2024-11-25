Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Message to the Force on SNCO Promotions and Thanksgiving

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante, Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves and Sgt. James Stanfield

    Communication Directorate             

    The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, delivers a message to the force at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz congratulated promoted Marines and recognized the Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield, Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

