The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, delivers a message to the force at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz congratulated promoted Marines and recognized the Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield, Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945161
|VIRIN:
|241126-M-VO268-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110707229
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMMC Message to the Force on SNCO Promotions and Thanksgiving, by LCpl Joshua Bustamante, LCpl Juaquin Greaves and Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.