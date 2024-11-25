57th RQS Opens New Guardian Angel Operations Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 57th Rescue Squadron hosted an open house Nov. 15, 2024, to showcase the new Guardian Angel Operations Facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The facility was built to provide the 57th RQS with enhanced infrastructure to support their mission of providing personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)