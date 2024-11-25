Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS Opens New Guardian Angel Operations Facility

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    The 57th Rescue Squadron hosted an open house Nov. 15, 2024, to showcase the new Guardian Angel Operations Facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The facility was built to provide the 57th RQS with enhanced infrastructure to support their mission of providing personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945146
    VIRIN: 241115-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706966
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    TAGS

    NATO
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Special Warfare
    Air Force
    Guardian Angels

