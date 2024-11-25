USAF and PAF enhance regional security

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2024. Kadena Air Base routinely conducts training as it is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945131
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-VQ804-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706870
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
