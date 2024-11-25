USAF and PAF enhance regional security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2024. Kadena Air Base routinely conducts training as it is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)