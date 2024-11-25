Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and PAF enhance regional security

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2024. Kadena Air Base routinely conducts training as it is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945131
    VIRIN: 241126-F-VQ804-2001
    Filename: DOD_110706870
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and PAF enhance regional security, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

