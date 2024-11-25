Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from cruise ship 50 miles off Oahu

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a 32-year-old man 50 miles off the coast of Oahu Nov. 26, 2024. The crew hoisted the ailing man from the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, after he experienced stroke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
