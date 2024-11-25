Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from cruise ship 50 miles off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a 32-year-old man 50 miles off the coast of Oahu Nov. 26, 2024. The crew hoisted the ailing man from the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, after he experienced stroke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945129
    VIRIN: 241127-G-GO214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706759
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Medevac
    USCG
    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    Barbers Point

