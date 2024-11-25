HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 28, 2024) – A video showcasing the operations at Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Support Unit-West (FSU); highlighting the U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), temporarily attached to FSU, in HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 28. FSU is a fully uniformed repair organization providing maintenance and technical services to the RAN’s surface and sub-surface fleet. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 23:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945128
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-MH959-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110706717
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL and FSU, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.