    ESL and FSU

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 28, 2024) – A video showcasing the operations at Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Support Unit-West (FSU); highlighting the U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), temporarily attached to FSU, in HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 28. FSU is a fully uniformed repair organization providing maintenance and technical services to the RAN’s surface and sub-surface fleet. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 23:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945128
    VIRIN: 240828-N-MH959-1004
    Filename: DOD_110706717
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land
    AS 39
    AUKUS

