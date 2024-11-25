UASF JASDF Battle of the Ranks Softball Tournament

Service members from the United States Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force host a softball tournament on Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 15, 2024. The tournament consisted of four teams based on military rank structure: Officer, Senior Non-commissioned Officer, Non-commissioned Officer, and Junior Enlisted.
U.S. Air Force video by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 20:13
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
