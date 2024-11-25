Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UASF JASDF Battle of the Ranks Softball Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    Service members from the United States Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force host a softball tournament on Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 15, 2024. The tournament consisted of four teams based on military rank structure: Officer, Senior Non-commissioned Officer, Non-commissioned Officer, and Junior Enlisted.

    U.S. Air Force video by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945099
    VIRIN: 241115-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706507
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UASF JASDF Battle of the Ranks Softball Tournament, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Softball
    Yokota
    Tournament
    Air Force
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download