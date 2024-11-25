video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Impact of Drill Sergeants: Leadership, Discipline, and Transformation



Dive into this series of videos that honor the remarkable role of Drill Sergeants in shaping the backbone of our military. Featuring heartfelt insights from 108th Training Command leaders—CSM Charles Vest, CSM Neil Pierce, CSM Terry Patterson, CSM James Darcy, CSM Stephen Raney, and BG Kristina Green—this series sheds light on the lasting impact of these dedicated instructors.