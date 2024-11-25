A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and the division command team visited the Fort Drum military dining facilities for the annual Thanksgiving meal and competition, Nov. 26, 2024. The dining facilities showcased their culinary skills to the division command team and Maj. Gen. Naumann to select the best DFAC on base. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)