    A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and the division command team visited the Fort Drum military dining facilities for the annual Thanksgiving meal and competition, Nov. 26, 2024. The dining facilities showcased their culinary skills to the division command team and Maj. Gen. Naumann to select the best DFAC on base. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945073
    VIRIN: 241126-A-JH229-4815
    Filename: DOD_110706100
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    Fort Drum
    Thanksgiving
    DFAC

