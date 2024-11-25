Officers and Senior Enlisted serve food to soldiers at the annual Thanksgiving Dining Facility Competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Soldiers and leaders alike serve food and show off the talents of the cooks and DFAC management team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945070
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-HO064-5023
|Filename:
|DOD_110706045
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
