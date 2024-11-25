A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officers and Senior Enlisted serve food to soldiers at the annual Thanksgiving Dining Facility Competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Soldiers and leaders alike serve food and show off the talents of the cooks and DFAC management team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)