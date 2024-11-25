Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Officers and Senior Enlisted serve food to soldiers at the annual Thanksgiving Dining Facility Competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Soldiers and leaders alike serve food and show off the talents of the cooks and DFAC management team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945070
    VIRIN: 241126-A-HO064-5023
    Filename: DOD_110706045
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Thanksgiving
    DFAC
    Competition

