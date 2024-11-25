Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National American Indian Heritage Month

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    In November, we celebrate National American Indian Heritage Month. This is a time to recognize the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, adn invaluable contributions of American Indians and Alaska Natives to our Nation. This year's theme, "Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service, reminds us of the importance of amplifying the perspectives of Native Americans in all aspects of society, particularly in military service."

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:35
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Native American Heritage Month
    AMCOM
    United States Army Aviation and Missile Command

