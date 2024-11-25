Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Are You Ready for the Pivot? RCC-PAC

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.26.2024

    Video by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Dubbed the Year of the Pivot, MG McPhail, Commanding General of NETCOM, outlined that FY25 will be transformative, noting that NETCOM is committed to delivering secure and reliable IT services to the Army, enabling operations at scale in an ever-evolving landscape while providing a Unified Network based on Zero Trust principles.

